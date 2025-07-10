Amazon Prime Day Deal: Glymnis Pop-Up Tent is the perfect summer shade solution | Amazon

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Glymnis Pop-Up Tent your perfect summer shade solution now an Amazon Prime Day event.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Looking for a compact, reliable, and easy-to-use sun shelter for your beach trips, picnics, or garden lounging? Amazon Prime Day has you covered with an exciting deal on the Glymnis Pop Up Beach Tent £23.45 normal price £29.99 that’s 22% off.

Whether you're planning a family day at the beach or a solo sunbathing session in the garden, this beach tent is designed to keep you cool, protected, and comfortable.

The Glymnis tent features a 190T silver-coated polyester fabric that provides UPF 50+ protection. This high-quality material shields you from harmful UV rays, making it an ideal retreat on hot, sunny days.

Glymnis Pop Up Beach Tent

Glymnis Pop Up Beach Tent | Amazon

Forget complicated instructions and wrestling with tent poles this tent pops up automatically in one second, making it incredibly easy to set up and take down. Perfect for hassle-free beach days or quick shade during outdoor activities.

The zipper door design doubles as a front porch or a privacy screen. Need a discreet changing area or just a quiet shaded space? Zip it up. Want to lounge with your legs stretched out? Unzip it for extended space.

Tent Details:

Material - Polyester

Colour - Blue

Recommended for - Picnic, beach, garden and camping

Enjoy the breeze without compromising on comfort. The mesh window allows for excellent airflow, while the two sandbags, four windproof ropes, and 10 steel pegs help anchor the tent, even on windy beaches.

When folded, the tent packs down to just 44 x 44 x 3 cm, and fits easily into the included carry bag. Lightweight and compact, it’s a breeze to take anywhere from beach holidays to weekend picnics in the park.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter . If you liked this article and want to read more about fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here .

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now

Amazon This Amazon dress is the effortless staple you need to keep cool this summer £ 16.15 Buy now Buy now The Aokosor dress is designed with feminine ruffled sleeves that add a touch of sophistication to an otherwise casual look. The V-neckline offers a flattering silhouette, while the adjustable belt cinches at the waist to accentuate your natural curves, making it suitable for all body types, from sizes S to XXL. Made from 101% polyester, which feels cool, soft, breathable, and has just the right amount of stretch. Whether you're heading out in a heatwave or packing it for a vacation, this dress is resistant to wrinkles and easy to care for, ideal for on-the-go women. This is the dress you can literally throw on and go. Pair it with: a sunhat and sandals for the beach or short boots and a clutch for brunch. With its stylish design, cooling fabric, and easy-to-wear shape, this dress makes a thoughtful gift for women of all ages. At only £16.14 during Prime Day, it's a budget-friendly fashion find that feels anything but cheap. It’s available in a range of colours including black, pink, blue, green and off-white (prices may vary). Treat yourself for £16.14 (was £18.99)