Church minister wins £69,000 BMW after playing 20p online prize draw
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
A church minister has been handed the keys to a £69,000 car after gambling just 20 pence on an online prize draw.
Gilbert Esambe, who ministers at the United Reformed Church, was caught completely by surprise when a film crew from the dream car giveaway company BOTB appeared on his doorstep. Presenter Katie Knight turned up to hand over a BMW X5M, a luxury SUV valued at £60,000.
Gilbert, from Clitheroe, had entered one of BOTB's weekly draws, placing a mere 20p on a ticket, and his number was selected. "Oh my God," he exclaimed as Katie guided him to the car. "This is not true. I wasn't expecting this. It's like a dream."
He went on to explain that he and his wife, a nurse, had been planning to purchase a car early next year but hadn’t yet figured out the finances.
"We've been planning to change our car, some time in January or February, and we've been thinking about what car we're going to have and how we're going to raise funds for the car. And then, I play a game, and this is me with a car."
In addition to dream cars and lifestyle prizes, BOTB is currently offering the chance to win a £1.3 million house in Saffron Walden, with tickets priced at just £1.
Among the latest vehicles available is a McLaren 570GT supercar worth £77,000, with tickets starting at 19p.
To see the full range of prizes, click here.
