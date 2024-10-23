Luxury advent calendars filled with fragrances, cosmetics, and wellbeing products are set to be hugely popular this year

Christmas is getting closer, so we’ve counted down the 30 most popular advent calendars filled with cosmetics, fragrances, and well-being products

As the autumn transitions into winter, and Bonfire Night celebrations come and go, there’s only one thing on our minds - Christmas.

And although the Christmas countdown seems to start earlier every year, the traditional season of advent is when the excitement really ramps up - and we literally count down the days to Christmas Day.

And while there’s nothing wrong in buying a cheap advent calendar that dispenses a sweet treat every day in December, a spot of genuine personal indulgence to keep us looking and feeling our best throughout the challenging festive season.

In recent years the market for luxury advent calendars filled with beauty, fragrance, and wellbeing products has absolutely exploded. This year there are more than ever on sale, and the choice is absolutely bewildering.

Here is our list of the 30 most popular beauty advent calendars in the UK for 2024, ranked by popularity, along with links to where you can buy them.

1. Liberty Beauty Advent Calendar (£260, worth £1,205)

Liberty Beauty Advent Calendar | Liberty

Reviews: High-end selection with great value; customers love the variety and luxury brands included.

2. Harvey Nichols Beauty Advent Calendar (£250, worth £1,000)

Harvey Nichols Beauty Advent Calendar | Harvey Nichols

Reviews: Elegant packaging and well-curated items; however, some found the value a bit lower than expected.

3. John Lewis Beauty Advent Calendar (£195, worth £933)

John Lewis Beauty Advent Calendar | John Lewis

Reviews: Great mix of brands; customers appreciated the thoughtful selection.

4. Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Advent Calendar (£170, worth £242)

Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Advent Calendar | Charlotte Tilbury

Reviews: Fans loved the iconic makeup products; however, some felt it lacked a few new launches.

5. Fortnum & Mason Beauty Advent Calendar (£265, worth £1,087)

Fortnum & Mason

Reviews: Luxurious presentation; customers rave about the high-end skincare items.

6. Elemis Beauty Advent Calendar (£199 worth £537)

Elemis Beauty Advent Calendar | Elemis

Reviews: Fantastic value for skincare lovers; popular for its high-quality products.

7. Benefit Beauty Advent Calendar (£140 worth £295)

Benefit Beauty Advent Calendar | Benefit

Reviews: Customers enjoy the fun makeup products; however, some noted repeated items from previous years.

8. Kiehl’s Beauty Advent Calendar (£118)

Kiehl’s Beauty Advent Calendar | Kiehl’s

Reviews: Loved for its skincare staples; some customers wanted more variety.

9. Rituals Beauty Advent Calendar (£91 worth £166)

Rituals Beauty Advent Calendar | Rituals

Reviews: Delightful scents and luxurious items; however, some wished for larger sizes.

10. M&S Beauty Advent Calendar (£50, worth £340)

M&S

Reviews: Amazing value; customers appreciate the mix of well-known brands.

11. No7 Beauty Advent Calendar (£60 worth £236)

No7 Beauty Advent Calendar | No7

Reviews: Customers love the skincare offerings; great for fans of the brand.

12. Jo Malone Beauty Advent Calendar (£360)

Jo Malone Beauty Advent Calendar | Jo Malone

Reviews: Beautifully packaged and luxurious; perfect for fragrance lovers.

13. The White Company Beauty Advent Calendar (£195, worth £300) sold out

The White Company Beauty Advent Calendar | The White Company

Reviews: Elegant products; many rave about the home fragrances included.

14. Glossybox Beauty Advent Calendar (£85)

Glossybox Beauty Advent Calendar | Glossybox https://fave.co/3C3pOqy

Reviews: Good variety of brands; however, some items felt repetitive from the monthly boxes.

15. ASOS Beauty Advent Calendar (£95)

ASOS Beauty Advent Calendar | ASOS

Reviews: Popular for its trendy brands; great for younger audiences.

16. Clarins Beauty Advent Calendar (£155)

Clarins Beauty Advent Calendar | Clarins

Reviews: Well-received for quality skincare; many enjoyed the travel sizes.

17. Next Beauty Advent Calendar (£90)

Next Beauty Advent Calendar | Next

Reviews: Customers appreciate the balance of luxury and affordability.

18. Espa Beauty Advent Calendar (£175)

Espa Beauty Advent Calendar | Espa

Reviews: Perfect for spa lovers; luxurious items that feel indulgent.

19. Bobbi Brown Beauty Advent Calendar (£160)

Bobbi Brown Beauty Advent Calendar | Bobbi Brown

Reviews: Customers loved the high-quality makeup products; a favorite among fans of the brand.

20. Revolution Beauty Advent Calendar (£40)

Revolution Beauty Advent Calendar | Revolution

Reviews: Great for budget shoppers; however, some found the quality inconsistent.

21. Susanne Kaufmann Beauty Advent Calendar (£335)

Susanne Kaufmann Beauty Advent Calendar | Susanne Kaufmann

Reviews: High-quality natural products; loved by skincare enthusiasts.

22. Jo Loves Beauty Advent Calendar (£375)

Jo Loves Beauty Advent Calendar | Jo Loves

Reviews: Fragrance lovers appreciate the unique scents; luxurious presentation.

23. Nuxe Beauty Advent Calendar (£75)

Nuxe Beauty Advent Calendar | Nuxe

Reviews: Customers enjoy the quality of skincare; good value for money.

24. The Fragrance Shop Beauty Advent Calendar (£120, worth £300)

The Fragrance Shop Beauty Advent Calendar | The Fragrance Shop

Reviews: Loved for the variety of fragrances; many found it a great gift option.

25. Acqua di Parma Beauty Advent Calendar (£457)

Acqua di Parma Beauty Advent Calendar | Acqua di Parma

Reviews: High-end luxury; appreciated by fragrance connoisseurs.

26. Anthropologie Beauty Advent Calendar (£88)

Anthropologie Beauty Advent Calendar | Anthropologie

Reviews: Fun and quirky items; customers enjoy the aesthetic appeal.

27. Augustinus Bader Beauty Advent Calendar (£445)

Augustinus Bader Beauty Advent Calendar | Augustinus Bader

Reviews: Renowned for skincare efficacy; many are thrilled with the results.

28. Boots Beauty Advent Calendar (£99)

Boots Beauty Advent Calendar | Boots

Reviews: Good mix of brands; a solid choice for those who want variety at a lower price point.

