Early Prime Day Deal: The Remington rose pearl hair straightener customers say are better than ghd | Amazon

I’ve found these Remington hair straighteners in the early Prime day sale.

Prime Day is always packed with amazing deals, but every now and then, a few items go on sale just before the official Prime Day sale. I’ve searched the website and found the Remington Rose Pearl Hair Straightener that have been slashed in price to just £24.99.

That’s a huge 58% off the original price of £59.99 and Remington even throws in a heat-resistant pouch so you can pack it away without worrying about burning any of your surfaces or your bag.

The beautiful pink rose straighteners have been built with advanced ceramic plates that give a smooth glide through your hair, helping to cut down on snagging and leaving it sleek and shiny. The plates themselves are extra long which means you can style bigger sections of hair in one go. If you’ve got thick or long hair, you’ll know how much of a time-saver that can be.

Remington Rose Pearl Hair Straightener | Amazon

Temperature control is another highlight. With settings ranging from 150°C all the way up to 235°C, it adapts to different hair types, whether you want gentle styling for finer strands or need a bit more heat for stubborn waves. It also heats up in seconds, which is a godsend on busy mornings. And once you’re finished, the auto shut-off after an hour adds peace of mind.

Of course, price alone doesn’t tell the full story but customers seem to love it too. With 93% positive ratings from more than 10,000 people. Most buyers highlight how easy it is to use, how good the quality feels in hand, and how much value it offers compared to more expensive alternatives.

One shopper left a review which read: “These are a great buy, especially as they were reduced. I’ve always used GHD’s presuming they were the best - how wrong was I.” Another person noted that although the pink straighteners look amazing and do a great job, aesthetically the black cable “let’s it down”.

Whether you’re replacing an old straightener, looking for a backup, or simply treating yourself ahead of the festive season, this is the kind of offer that rarely comes around. Affordable, effective, and from a brand people trust it’s exactly what a Prime Day bargain should be.

