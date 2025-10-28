WeightWatchers launches new menopause programme to help support weight loss and manage symptoms | Linkby

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

How the WeightWatchers programme offers support beyond weight loss for women going through menopause.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Menopause is far more than a hormonal milestone. It’s a complex biological transition that can affect almost every system in the body from mood and sleep to digestion, memory, and joint health. Yet too often, conversations focus solely on weight gain or hot flushes, leaving the rest of the experience unspoken.

The reality is that menopause can bring a constellation of symptoms that shift daily. Hot flushes and night sweats can disrupt sleep, while hormonal changes can influence metabolism, leading to changes in body composition and energy levels. Mood swings and irritability can appear without warning, linked to fluctuating oestrogen and serotonin levels.

Despite how common these experiences are, support has often been fragmented focusing on diet or exercise in isolation, rather than addressing the whole picture. That’s where WeightWatchers for Menopause takes a different approach.

Rather than focusing solely on the scale, the programme looks at menopause as a complete wellbeing journey. It combines expert-led guidance, science-backed strategies, and community support to help women manage symptoms holistically.

Weekly virtual workshops are led by coaches specifically trained in menopause, providing understanding and evidence-based advice that acknowledges both the physical and emotional sides of this transition.

WeightWatchers members learn how to eat for sustained energy, manage cravings triggered by hormonal shifts, and develop routines that support better rest. Movement recommendations focus on building strength, mobility, and joint health not punishing workouts, but sustainable activity suited to changing bodies.

Perhaps most valuable of all is the sense of community. Through the WW app and online workshops, women can connect with others who are navigating the same challenges. Sharing experiences, encouragement, and small victories helps to replace isolation with reassurance.

WeightWatchers for Menopause is designed for every stage perimenopause, menopause, and postmenopause recognising that no two journeys look the same. Because when women are supported to understand what their bodies need at this stage of life, progress becomes about far more than numbers. It becomes about feeling balanced, energised, and well in every sense.

Start your journey today from just £16.95 per month with WeightWatchers.

Natalie Dixon is our Lifestyle reporter, if you liked this article and want to read more about fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now

This article was produced with the support of AI tools to assist in sourcing and structuring information. All content has been reviewed, verified and completed by a journalist prior to publication.

Abbott This little wearable gadget can help you lose weight - here's how Buy now Buy now The Abbott Lingo biosensor is a next-generation wearable that tracks real-time glucose levels to help users understand how their diet and habits affect their energy, weight and overall wellbeing. Worn discreetly on the upper arm, it connects to an app that provides personalised insights and coaching to encourage steadier glucose levels and better daily balance. Available without prescription, each sensor lasts two weeks, offering a detailed snapshot of how your body responds to food, sleep and stress. Find out more about the Abbot Lingo biosensor by clicking here