The house has four bedrooms and a stylish interior | BOTB

A £1.3m Saffron Walden home could be yours for just £1 in BOTB’s biggest ever prize draw, with the option to take £1m cash

This stunning four-bedroom detached home in Saffron Walden, recently crowned the UK’s best place to live, could be yours for less than the price of a takeaway coffee.

With tickets to enter the draw costing just £1, the dream home will be the biggest prize ever given away by online draw firm BOTB, and it's worth a cool £1.3 million.

The brand new house combines elegant interiors with modern touches, offering the perfect blend of countryside charm and city connections.

The stylish kitchen is ideal for family living | BOTB

Inside, you’ll find a light-filled sitting room with a bay window to the front and garden views to the rear, while the sleek contemporary kitchen features quartz worktops, a central island with breakfast bar, Siemens induction hob and integrated appliances.

A dining area flows off the kitchen, with aluminium bi-folding doors, and the home’s generous hallway leads to four stylish bedrooms.

The master bedroom features a walk-in wardrobe and en-suite with walk-in shower, while bedrooms one and two enjoy Juliet balconies and their own en-suites.

The rooms are all large and airy | BOTB

Bedrooms three and four, with front-facing windows, share a luxurious family bathroom with a separate bath, shower and heated towel rails.

Outside, a block-paved driveway leads to a triple bay cart lodge with power, storage, an EV charging point and an electric roller shutter door.

The landscaped gardens include a porcelain-paved patio at the front, plus a rear lawn and sunken terrace where you can relax and soak up countryside views.

The garden is large and freshly landscaped | BOTB

Saffron Walden boasts a thriving market town atmosphere with boutique shops, leisure facilities including an 18-hole golf course, and cultural gems such as Audley End House and Gardens.

For commuters, Cambridge is just a short drive, while Audley End station, the M11 and Stansted Airport are all easily reached.

The winner will be picked at the end of the month, with tickets on sale throughout October.

It even has a three-bay garage | BOTB

The lucky winner will be given the choice to take the property, or a cash alternative of £1 million.

If they choose the house, they could either move straight in, sell it and become an instant millionaire, or rent it out for a potential monthly yield of up to £3,500.

To find out more, or to enter the draw for £1, click here.

