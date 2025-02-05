This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Struggling with ideas for what to buy your man this Valentine’s Day? I’ve got you.

Let’s be honest, sometimes men can be difficult to buy for when it comes to special occasions like Valentines Day. Even if you ask them what they would like for a present they always seem to say the same thing ‘nothing’. Doesn’t make shopping any easier.

If you are struggling to think of ideas for what to buy your man this Valentine’s Day, don’t worry. I’ve scoured the internet for ideas that are so much better than flowers and chocolates.

Fashion

You can’t go wrong with a cosy half-zip jumper, the Rydale Men's Huggate Fleece jumper £47.99 is great for wearing over a shirt for work and to keep you warm when taking the dog out for a walk. Speaking of work shirts Frangipani has a huge selection of stylish shirts including the San Benito Men’s Organic Cotton Shirt £85.

If you don’t know about D-Robes then where have you been? A ‘D Robe’ is a waterproof changing robe that's designed for outdoor activities. The D-Robe Beaufort Robe - Admiral Navy £155.00 mixes functionality with style so even if he gets caught out in the rain he will still be warm, dry and look stylish. Trust me you’re going to want to snuggle up inside too.

Alcohol

Most guys love beer, but why not treat them to something different for a change. There is such a huge selection of spirits to choose from such as the Makar Original Dry Gin £30 and Desi Daru Mango Vodka £36.50. Or if they prefer something a bit stronger like the Isle of Raasasy Whiskey from £65 and the Pancho Datos Tequila £60. Not only do these spirits taste delicious but the bottles look stunning and will look great in your drinks cabinet.

Power Tools

If in doubt buy tools. I don’t know what it is but (just like women can’t have enough handbags or shoes) it seems men just can't ever have enough power tools. The Hoto Brushless Drill Set £198 (rrp £227) is a minimalist drill set that has everything they need from hammers to tape measure and comes in a sleek and stylish case. They also have the Precision Screwdriver Kit Pro (Electric) £89.00 (rrp £119) which is currently on sale.

