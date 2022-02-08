Best Valentine’s Day flowers to have delivered this February

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

After a drab January, the smile elicited from receiving a beautiful bunch of stems for Valentine’s Day will be more welcome than ever.

Is it worth buying flowers from a florist?

Before we look at the bouquets, a few words. Flowers, like so much else in life, require an outlay if you'd like them to be of decent quality. The below flowers are more pricey than supermarket or garage flowers – but those flowers are destined for the skip 12 hours after purchase. The below selection will last at least 5 days – in some cases, two weeks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Which flowers are right for my partner?

While we can't tell you what your recipient's preferences will be, consider outside the standard, as this can be a delightful surprise.

Lilies, for example, will fill the house with a lovely scent, as do freesias and gardenias. Orchids have a sexiness to them, while tulips can be depended on to last well even if you don't look after them – perfect for lazier recipients.

If you're looking to find an eye-catching bouquet without paying too much, wild flowers tend to be cheaper but look great.

We recommend ordering early to avoid disappointment - fluctuating stock levels may lead to some bouquets featuring alternative flowers. A trust-worthy florist will ensure the bouquet is tastefully assembled, never the less. The below retailers are reliable.

Bloom and Wild’s The February Special The February Special £41.00 a letterbox delivery 5/5 The February Special is a selection that slides through a letterbox, but once placed in a vase, is beautifully lush. With 22 stems including a blue hydrangea, stocks, tulips, lilies, chasmanthium grass, delphiniums, and eucalyptus, it's a soft colour palate and smells heavenly fresh. Arriving in excellent condition, the flowers last for around 10 to 14 days. Delightful if you want to stay away from the more on-the-nose option of roses. With designated day delivery and next-day delivery options. Buy now

The Flower Room - Tulip Fever The Flower Room - Tulip Fever £59.00 a single colour selection 4/5 Each arrangement made by the Flower Room is custom made, and this lustrous tulip selection is no exception. Chose white, pink, yellow, or orange tulips – or for a true statement, a single colour selection (a resplendent yellow bouquet looks like the sun itself). Tulips make an excellent Valentine's choice, both for being unexpected, and also as heralding the coming spring – a very welcome thought. Apocryphally, they're supposed to symbolise unconditional love, offering them added significance. Most importantly though they just look spectacular. Standard delivery available. Buy now

Appleyard 50 Luxury Red Roses Appleyard 50 Luxury Red Roses £69.99 a traditional, deep swoon of romance 3.5/5 Of course, we wouldn't want to encourage you to reinvent the wheel. No one is going be unimpressed taking delivery of 50 velvet red Furiosa roses. Appleyard's astonishing bouquet arrives in semi-bloom, meaning they're already charming, but given a few days, will bloom into something downright astonishing. Lasting for up to ten days, these are a high-impact option. Buy now

Interflora Spring hand-tied bouquet made with the finest flowers Interflora Spring hand-tied bouquet made with the finest flowers £38.00 supporting local business 4/5 Interflora, you may already know, is a thoroughly reliable option, operating as they do by contracting 1,200 artisan florists across the UK to fulfil their orders. This is terrific for ensuring freshness – you'll be receiving flowers from a florist in your postcode. The 'Spring hand-tied bouquet made with the finest flowers' bouquet is a terrific, off-piste option, where an expertly collated selection of blooms are put together. Bright, bold, and ideal for anything who doesn't want the ordinary. Buy now

Bunches Devotion Bunches Devotion £45.00 high impact colour 4/5 Sent in bud for maximum longevity, this lush selection of red tulips and two-tone freesias, with a show stopping Naomi Rose as the centrepiece, has a hint of the wild about it, and will explode into life a few days after arriving – at which point, they're a riot of colour. Bunches offer terrific customer service, and free, designated day delivery. Buy now

Marks and Spencer Coral Meadow Bouquet Marks and Spencer Coral Meadow Bouquet £35.00 reasonably priced longevity 3/5 A sweet, soft collection of roses, hypericum, irises, and lisanthus’, Marks and Spencer flowers are the exception to the rule about supermarket roses: these last for at least a week, looking amazing. This is because the roses arrive in bud, so the flowers emerge to full bloom a few days after arrival - our favourite way of receiving flowers, as they get more lovely as time progress. M&S offers free nominated or next day delivery, making them a safe Valentine’s choice. Buy now

Moonpig’s The Young Love Moonpig’s The Luxury Valentine’s Mixed Roses £38.00 last minute ordering 3/5 In a none-more-romantic Valentine’s palate of red, pink, and white, Moonpig’s The Young Love roses are sweetly traditional. A surprisingly bountiful bunch, for the cost, Moonpig’s roses will last for between 5 to 7 days. Perhaps most in their favour is that you have until 7pm Saturday February 13 to order for Valentine’s Day - making Moonpig the go-to for the absent minded. Buy now

Bloom and Wild’s The Grace The Grace £39.00 elegance and- well, grace 5/5 The Grace– also from Bloom and Wild, – makes quite the statement, all in elegant, eye-catching white. A hand-tied bouquet, it features 19 stems including lilies, roses, snapdragons, ruscus, pistache and stocks. The central flowers are velvety-soft snapdragons and creamy roses. It's not a letterbox option – though that is arguably no bad thing, as it has spectacular impact when the bouquet arrives. Lasting comfortably for 10 days. A real standout. With designated day delivery and next-day delivery options. Buy now