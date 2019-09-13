16 things we could do in Northern Ireland in the 1990s but can't do now Northern Ireland in the 1990s was a very different place compared with the bustling tourist-friendly place we have today. Here are a selection of things you could do in Northern Ireland in the 1990s but can't do now. 1. Ice skating at the Jet Centre Now the Jet Centre Complex one could go ice-skating here in the 1990s but sadly the ice rink is no longer there. jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. See a lion near Ballymoney The popular Causeway Safari Park opened in the seventies but sadly closed its doors to the public in 1997. The safari park contained lions, tigers, chimpanzees and other animals. jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Wave machine in Lisnagelvin Leisure Centre, Londonderry In the 1990s it wasn't a proper summer in Londonderry unless you visited the wave machine in Lisnagelvin Leisure Centre. The sound it made before kicking into action in the swimming pool was awesome. other Buy a Photo 4. Join the R.U.C. Replaced with the Police Service of Northern Ireland (P.S.N.I.) in 2001. jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4