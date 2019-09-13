tOOME

16 things we could do in Northern Ireland in the 1990s but can't do now

Northern Ireland in the 1990s was a very different place compared with the bustling tourist-friendly place we have today.

Here are a selection of things you could do in Northern Ireland in the 1990s but can't do now.

Now the Jet Centre Complex one could go ice-skating here in the 1990s but sadly the ice rink is no longer there.

1. Ice skating at the Jet Centre

Now the Jet Centre Complex one could go ice-skating here in the 1990s but sadly the ice rink is no longer there.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
The popular Causeway Safari Park opened in the seventies but sadly closed its doors to the public in 1997. The safari park contained lions, tigers, chimpanzees and other animals.

2. See a lion near Ballymoney

The popular Causeway Safari Park opened in the seventies but sadly closed its doors to the public in 1997. The safari park contained lions, tigers, chimpanzees and other animals.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
In the 1990s it wasn't a proper summer in Londonderry unless you visited the wave machine in Lisnagelvin Leisure Centre. The sound it made before kicking into action in the swimming pool was awesome.

3. Wave machine in Lisnagelvin Leisure Centre, Londonderry

In the 1990s it wasn't a proper summer in Londonderry unless you visited the wave machine in Lisnagelvin Leisure Centre. The sound it made before kicking into action in the swimming pool was awesome.
other
Buy a Photo
Replaced with the Police Service of Northern Ireland (P.S.N.I.) in 2001.

4. Join the R.U.C.

Replaced with the Police Service of Northern Ireland (P.S.N.I.) in 2001.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4