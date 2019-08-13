circa 1900: Traffic on Royal Avenue, Belfast. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

38 photos that show how Belfast’s Royal Avenue has changed over the years

Dipping into the archive we take a look at one of Northern ireland’s key shopping streets down the years

Images from Pacemaker, PA and Getty

City Hall, Royal Avenue, Belfast city centre

1. Royal Avenue

City Hall, Royal Avenue, Belfast city centre
PA Archive
PA Archive/PA Images
Buy a Photo
A women in the middle as Loyalists protesters riot at Royal Avenue in Belfast City centre as Republicans were to hold an anti-internment parade along Royal Avenue

2. Royal Avenue

A women in the middle as Loyalists protesters riot at Royal Avenue in Belfast City centre as Republicans were to hold an anti-internment parade along Royal Avenue
Pacemaker Press
Buy a Photo
THE BUSY ROYAL AVENUE SHOPPING STREET IN BELFAST CITY CENTRE

3. Royal Avenue

THE BUSY ROYAL AVENUE SHOPPING STREET IN BELFAST CITY CENTRE
Pacemaker Press
Buy a Photo
31/6/1994 'First edition of Belfast Telegraph with headline 'It's over' in Royal Avenue, Belfast.

4. Royal Avenue

31/6/1994 'First edition of Belfast Telegraph with headline 'It's over' in Royal Avenue, Belfast.
Pacemaker Press
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 10