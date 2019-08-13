38 photos that show how Belfast’s Royal Avenue has changed over the years and how events there have shaped Northern Ireland
Dipping into the archive we take a look at one of Northern ireland’s key shopping streets down the years
1. Royal Avenue
City Hall, Royal Avenue, Belfast city centre
PA Archive
PA Archive/PA Images
2. Royal Avenue
A women in the middle as Loyalists protesters riot at Royal Avenue in Belfast City centre as Republicans were to hold an anti-internment parade along Royal Avenue
Pacemaker Press
3. Royal Avenue
RUC officers search members of the public as they enter Royal Avenue to the main shopping area of Belfast.//'May 1978
Pacemaker Press
4. Royal Avenue
THE BUSY ROYAL AVENUE SHOPPING STREET IN BELFAST CITY CENTRE
Pacemaker Press
