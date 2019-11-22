Annual CS Lewis and Narnia festival launched in Belfast

Fans of the Chronicles of Narnia have an opportunity this weekend and beyond to immerse themselves in the east Belfast roots of its creator with the seventh annual CS Lewis Festival.

The five-day festival, entitled ‘Through The Wardrobe’ is taking take place across venues in east Belfast and further afield until November 26.

Festival director Rachel Kennedy said: “Our curator Jan Carson has put together a wonderful range of exciting and imaginative events around the theme ‘Through the Wardrobe’.

“Each year we seek to showcase Lewis’s wide-reaching legacy, and the fantastic work of Belfast artists and writers that have followed in his footsteps and we believe we have created something very special for this year’s audiences.”

Some of the key events are;-

1. A Christmas market at CS Lewis Square from November 22-24, with a new story about the Evil Snow Queen, told by the Literary Fairy.

2. Through the Wardrobe and into the Woods, Stories of Magic and Wonder on November 22 at Ballyhackamore Library and November 23 at Woodstock Library.

3. An Interactive Musical Adventure at CS Lewis Reading Corner, Connswater Shopping Centre on November 23, and

4. Through the Wardrobe Family Fun Day on November 24 at EastSide Visitor Centre.

6. Late Lewis: Beyond Narnia by the Bright Umbrella Drama Company, at the Little Theatre on Castlereagh St. An evening of readings and drama on CS Lewis’ crisis of faith and his uplifting views on death and dying.

