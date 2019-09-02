Assurance over completion of Whitehead War Memorial refurbishment

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has offered an assurance over the completion of the refurbishment of Whitehead’s war memorial.

A spokesperson said: “Work has started and is due to be completed ahead of the Remembrance Day service.”

The assurance has been welcomed by Bill Dornan, chairman, of the Whitehead branch of the Royal British Legion.

Commenting on social media, Mr. Dornan said he has received an assurance that the new war memorial will be in place for Remembrance Sunday November 10 when a dedication service will be held at 10.30 am ahead of the Remembrance service.

“This being the 101st anniversary of the end of WW1, it seems appropriate to start the next 100 at the new memorial,” he added.

Mr. Dornan also said he hoped that Whitehead repeats last year’s “outstanding turnout” on Remembrance Sunday.

Refurbishment work has been taking place at war memorials throughout the borough including the Larne War Memorial and County Antrim War Memorial at Knockagh.

Meanwhile, Mid and East Antrim Council is to hold a special service of remembrance for D-Day veterans in November.

Alderman John Carson said: “As the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War approaches, council will hold a special service in November for all surviving veterans, including those in the Merchant Navy, who reside in our borough.”

Recently, poppies were planted in remembrance at prominent locations in Larne and Carrick.