Awards recognise NI’s Heritage Angels

The search for Northern Ireland’s Heritage Angels of 2019 concluded with the presentation of seven awards at a glittering ceremony in Armagh.

The awards, funded by the Andrew Lloyd Webber Foundation with support from Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon Borough Council and the Department for Communities, celebrate individuals and groups who have rescued historic buildings or sites, worked as craftsmen or apprentices, or recorded and interpreted historic places.

Andrew and Brian Rooney won the Best Craftsperson or Apprentice on a Heritage Rescue or Repair Project for the Mourne Mountain Wall Restoration. Pic: LiamMcArdle.com

This year’s winning projects included Strangford Presbyterian Church, Regeneration of Richhill, Children of the Heartland Project, Mourne Wall Restoration and Carnlough Heritage Hub. A lifetime achievement award was presented to heritage advocate Primrose Wilson CBE.

Nicola McVeigh, chief executive of Ulster Architectural Heritage, praised all those groups and individuals who are “ making a real and lasting difference by rescuing, recording and celebrating Northern Ireland’s historic environment.”

Andrew Lloyd Webber, whose charitable foundation helped to found the Heritage Angel Awards, said: “Congratulations to all of the winners of the Northern Ireland Heritage Angel Awards. They all deserve to be celebrated for their significant roles in saving Northern Ireland’s Heritage and for the time, enthusiasm, skills and energy that they have dedicated to this important cause.”