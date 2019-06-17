Book reprint is ‘boon for tourism’ in County Antrim

A book published by Larne storyteller Billy Teare and writer Kathleen O’Sullivan has been reprinted.

“Antrim Folk Tales” is a collection of 30 folk tales about places and characters in County Antrim.

Billy said: “In the last few months, we have received complimentary letters via Facebook from people in the USA, Canada and Australia, some even saying they were planning holidays in Ireland and were going to visit places in County Antrim after reading the book.

“We both thought that the book’s shelf life would only be a year or two, but we discovered that it had a reprint quite recently. It actually seems to be gaining momentum.

“So, although the book is really doing well, it actually is starting to prove a boon for County Antrim tourism.”

Billy and Kathleen are also busy on the festival circuit and have been performing at events in Killarney and Tralee.