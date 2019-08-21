Call for action over Prospect ‘eyesore’

A campaign has been launched to demand action at an 18th century Carrick landmark which has lain derelict for more than two decades.

DUP Councillor Peter Johnston who said that the issue was raised with him repeatedly by local residents he met while canvassing for the last local government election, has described Prospect House as “an eyesore”.

Built in 1760, the period property once accommodated the Third Belgian Infantry Brigade and also American army personnel in the early 1900s.

Cllr Johnston said that Propsect House, a grade two listed building, is of “great significant historical value” which has now fallen into a state of disrepair.

He is now circulating a petition among householders in the area of Prospect Loanen where the building is located to gain signatures in the hope that action can be taken to prevent further decline.

Cllr Johnston went on to say that the site has also attracted anti-social behaviour to the area.

“The locals in the area are completely fed up with it.

“When there was a bad storm,a bit of wood blew off and a piece landed on a neighbour’s car.

“I am using this petition to show there is enough public support against this building in its present form.”

He indicated that the petition will be forwarded to local government departments such as planning and building control as well as the Health and Safety Executive.

It is understood that a planning application had been made in 2013 for the building to be converted into apartments.

Previously, the building had been in use as a restaurant.