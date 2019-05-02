Connor BB appeal for pictures from their past

First Connor Boys’ Brigade will be celebrating their 75th anniversary in March 2020.

To mark the very special occasion, one of the company’s officers is planning to write a book detailing the history of the company, including as many photographs as possible from down through the years.

The company is, therefore, appealing for anyone with material that could be included to get in touch.

Andrew Swann, who is taking charge of the project, said: “A similar book was written by one of our former captains for our 50th anniversary celebrations in 1995. This new book will continue the story of our company up to 2020.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who has photos from any period of our history and we are especially interested in getting photos from the late 1990s and 2000s, as this period was not covered in the first book.’

If you can help them, get in touch by calling 07709 502099 or email info@1stconnorbb.com