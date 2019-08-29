Game of Thrones creator fronts new NI tourism video

Tourism Ireland has unveiled a new online film – fronted by George RR Martin, the bestselling author of the Song of Ice and Fire saga, the books that became the TV television phenomenon Game of Thrones.

The video showcases Northern Ireland’s stunning landscapes and some of the locations used in Game of Thrones – including Binevenagh, Downhill Beach, Carnlough, Castle Ward and Tollymore Forest.

A screen grab from the new Tourism Ireland video featuring author George R.R Martin.

Martin talks about his delight at seeing Game of Thrones brought to life in Northern Ireland and what it is like to witness the impact Game of Thrones has had on the Province.

“Seeing Game of Thrones come alive here in Northern Ireland was a unique thrill. My mind is still boggled, a little, by it,” said Martin on a recent visit to Northern Ireland.

“The fact that Game of Thrones has had this impact on Northern Ireland has been profound as well– it’s a pretty heady feeling.”

The film will be promoted through Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.