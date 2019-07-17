‘Hidden gem bridge set to unleash Glynn’s potential’

A historic bridge in Glynn is set to be given a new lease of life following the purchase of land by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

Larne Borough Council, prior to the merger with Carrickfergus and Ballymena authorities, had been involved for several years in discussions to replace or repair the bridge.

The investment means that “substantial remedial works” can now be carried out that will open up access to the community park.

Cllr. Gregg McKeen, chair of council’s Borough Growth Committee, said he was “delighted” the transfer of land had been completed.

“This is fantastic news and will be universally welcomed by the Glynn community and those in the surrounding area.

“This has been something the local community has been campaigning for, for years and I am delighted we can now move forward and unleash the potential of what is a real hidden gem in our borough.

“The bridge has been an integral part of the village for generations and it is fantastic that substantial remedial works can now be carried out which will open up access to and from a community park.”

Council said it will also be looking to invest in a laneway which gives access to churchgoers.

Mr McKeen added: “This investment in Glynn will breathe new life into the area and will be hugely beneficial to residents and visitors alike.

“I look forward to this process progressing and work beginning in the area.

“I thank the entire community for their support and patience throughout this process, as well as Anne Donaghy (council chief executive) and her staff for their assistance.”