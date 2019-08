The following 22 words and phrases are synonomous with Northern Ireland grannies - if you can think of any we have not included please go back to our Facebook page and leave your suggestions in the comments section of the post.

1. 'Just you wait until your father gets home' A veiled threat which is particularly commonplace during the summer months when N.I. grannies all over the Province are looking after their grandchildren.

2. My name is not ... Calls her own children by the names of her grandchildren and vice versa.

3. A decent spud Will inevitably comment on the quality of a potato within 10 seconds of beginning to eat a meal that includes spuds - 'Now, that's what I call a potato'.

4. Say cheese! Insists on taking photos outside with a tablet device.

