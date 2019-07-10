Larne District hosts East Antrim Twelfth

Islandmagee Orange Lodge will have the honour of heading the East Antrim Combine celebration of the Twelfth in Larne on Friday.

The 329th demonstration will be hosted by Larne and District LOL No1.

Islandmagee Orange Lodge, with its distinctive banner portraying an old sailing ship, will have pride of place of leading the lodges in the district this year as it celebrates its 150th anniversary

The parade will commence at 11.00 am at Church Road and will continue along Bridge Street; High Street; Upper Main Street; Main Street; Agnew Street; Old Glenarm Road; Herbert Avenue; Greenland Drive; Newington Avenuue; Glenarm Road; Curran Road; Bay Road; Chaine Memorial Road; Rugby Road into Sandy Bay Playing Fields returning at 3.30 pm via Bay Park; Curran Road; Main Street; Upper Main Street; High Street; Bridge Street; Station Road and Circular Road.

Fifty lodges are expected to take part, including 19 in the Larne District with accompanying bands including three from Scotland and 30 overall bringing the total number of participants to 5,000.

Deputy District Master Iain Ross indicated that as many as 10,000 spectators from the Larne area and across East Antrim are expected to line the route.

Mr. Ross said that the District was looking forward to a “peaceful and enjoyable day”.

He urged those who attend to remember the occasion is about “the battle not the bottle”.

“We hope people come along and be respectful and enjoy the day. It is a dignifed and well-run parade. I just hope it stays like that. It has been months and months in the planning.”