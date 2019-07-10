Loyal orders in focus at Carrick exhibition

A photographic exhibition of the loyal orders is on show at Carrickfergus Civic Centre.

The photographs were taken by Dr. Edward Cooke over the last few years are of Orange, Black and Apprentice Boys of Derry parades mainly in Northern Ireland and Scotland.

Dr. Cooke said that the images “demonstrate inclusivity”.

“The bulk of the photographs taken within England are with the Liverpool Provincial Hall and will be exhibited at the Everton Road complex later in July,” he added.

The exhibition can be viewed until July 22.