Mid and East Antrim to renew link with Scottish partners

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council will welcome delegates from two Scottish councils this summer with a focus on increasing connectivity, exploring cultural connections and improving infrastructure.

At the recent monthly meeting, it was agreed council would invite elected members and officials from Dumfries & Galloway and South Ayrshire Council to the Borough in August.

The North Channel Partnership Group which was established in 1999 to secure funding and infrastructure for the A8 and the A75, which is yet to be completed.

The council says that this road network would link right though to Holland.

Mid and East Antrim Council has described it as a “significant trans-European route which, when completed, will exploit the economic potential for both council areas”.

Chair of the Borough Growth Committee, Cllr. Gregg McKeen welcomed the proposal and said it would “offer a number of potential opportunities to grow the economy and build upon relationships”.

“By facilitating this visit, it will give us the opportunity to tap into a lot of experience from Dumfries & Galloway and South Ayrshire Councils.

“Re-establishing the North Channel Partnership means we can go beyond the original partnership and concentrate heavily on connectivity and improving infrastructure. If we do all we can to further these areas then we can benefit from good infrastructure links to key gateways. It is paramount that we build links with other councils.

The Mayor Ald. Maureen Morrow, Cllr. Greg McKeen and Cllr. Danny Donnelly will represent Mid and East Antrim on the North Channel Partnership.