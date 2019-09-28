Orange Order unveil new logo to mark NI centenary

The Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland has launched a new logo for the institution to coincide with Northern Ireland’s centennial celebrations in 2021.

Grand Master Edward Stevenson chose the end of Orange Heritage Week to launch the new logo.

He said: “It is anticipated that hundreds of events will be organised by lodges throughout the country, in addition to the many community and civic celebrations that will also be taking place.”

Northern Ireland was created as a separate legal entity from Ireland on May 3. 1921 with parliaments established in Belfast and Dublin.

The Grand Master also confirmed that the Grand Lodge is in the process of organising two flagship events, which are to be held on May 29 and September 25, 2021. Further details of these will be announced in due course.

Today marks the end of Orange Heritage Week, a week-long series of events highlighting the rich history of the Orange Institution.