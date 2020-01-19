Prince Harry no longer using ‘HRH’ but is still Baron of Kilkeel

Prince Harry will continue to hold the title Baron of Kilkeel despite stepping back from official royal duties and no longer use the designation ‘HRH’.

The Queen bestowed the title Baron of Kilkeel on him on only hours before he married Meghan Markle, on his wedding day.

Stone quarrying and processing are notable employers in the Kilkeel, with stone from the area being used in the Princess of Wales Memorial fountain in Hyde Park.

Asked if as well as retaining the Kilkeel title he would be free to continue using it, a royal spokeswoman said that there was no change, except to his use of ‘HRH’.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will drop their HRH styles and become known as Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

It comes 24 years after Harry’s own mother was stripped of her HRH style, and her title becoming Diana, Princess of Wales following her divorce.

But unlike Diana, although the Harry and Meghan will not use their HRHs, they will still retain them.

The change will take effect in the spring when the couple will no longer be working royals.

Harry, who was born a prince of Wales, remains a prince. He has been styled an HRH since birth.

He was given the title the Duke of Sussex by his grandmother the Queen on the morning of his wedding.

American former actress Meghan Markle became HRH the Duchess of Sussex after saying her vows.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Saturday: “The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family.”

In the Queen’s statement sanctioning their new life earlier this week, the monarch referred to the couple first without their official titles.