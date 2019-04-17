Reported On This Day 280 Years Ago (April 17 1739): Soldiers in Dublin charged with murder of a woman in barracks

From the Belfast News Letter of April 6 1739 (April 17 in the modern calendar).

DUBLIN, April the 3d.

Last Saturday some Soldiers meeting with a Woman in Barrack-street, brought her into an Ale house, and, after making her spend what Money she had, brought her into the Barracks, and putting her under the Pump, upon her Head, pumped the Water upon her, till she expired.

The Coroner’s Inquest sat upon the Body, brought in their Verdict, Wilful Murder, whereupon three or four Soldiers were committed to Newgate. Her Name was Mary Hamilton.

Last Saturday Evening died James Howison, Esq; a very eminent Attorney, and Sollicitor to the Commissioners of his Majesty’s Revenue. He was a Gentleman of Universal good Character, which makes his Death very much lamented.

BELFAST

WHEREAS Edward Smyth, Esq; late High Sheriff of the County of Antrim, did on the 17th Day of this Inst. advertise, that he will on the 9th Day of April next sell by publick Cant at the Shire Hall of said County, an Indenture of Lease made by the Right Hon. Randal, late Earl of Antrim, to Eneas Mc.Donnell, of all that the Quarter Land of Tariff in the County of Antrim, by Virtue of his Majesty’s Writ of Fieri Facias to him directed, issued out of his Majesty’s Court of King’s Bench, in order to satisfy Richard Guildert, and John Guildert, and John Goodwin, a certain Debt and Cost therein mentioned, due to them by said Eneas Mc.Donnell. These are therefore to give Notice, that I Alexander Donnaldson of Drumansole in said County, am in Possession of the abovementioned Premises, by Virtue of a Deed of Mortgage from said Eneas Mc.Donnell for the Payment of one hundred Pounds Sterl. of which Mortgage there remains upwards of forty Pounds unpaid.

Dated this 31st. of March, 1739. ALEXANDER DONNALDSON.

[This advert gives further information on an earlier notice about the sale. It is now seems that Mr McDonnell fell short on mortgage payments. The unpaid amount, £40, is around £9,000 in today’s money; £100 is around £22,000]