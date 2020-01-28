RIR Band coming to town

The Band of the Royal Irish Regiment are set to bring their unmistakable sound back to Ballymena for one night only on Saturday, February 15, in The Braid Arts Centre.

With 30 musicians taking to the stage for a rousing rendition of military medleys under the direction of Bandmaster Richard Douglas MBE, and featuring Ballymoney soloist and BBC Radio Ulster broadcaster Diana Culbertson, early booking is advisable as tickets for the event are sure to be in big demand. All proceeds from the concert will go to support soldiers, veterans and their families, and are priced at £12, with concessions available.

Bookings can be made by contacting The Braid Box Office on 028 2563 5077 or online at www.wegottickets.com/thebraidartscentre