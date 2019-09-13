If you were driving to or from Belfast on the old road through the village of Toome in the 1990s you would remember the sight of the eel fishery. No longer necessary after completion of bypass in 2004.

Things we could do in Northern Ireland in the 90s but don't do now

Northern Ireland in the 1990s was a very different place compared with the bustling tourist-friendly place we have today.

Here are a selection of things you could do in Northern Ireland in the 1990s but can't do now.

1. Join the R.U.C.

The popular Causeway Safari Park opened in the seventies but sadly closed its doors to the public in 1997. The safari park contained lions, tigers, chimpanzees and other animals.

2. See a lion near Ballymoney

Now the Jet Centre Complex one could go ice-skating here in the 1990s but sadly the ice rink is no longer there.

3. Ice skating at the Jet Centre

Admit it - you asked your first boyfriend or girlfriend out on a date by ringing them on their landline.

4. Use a landline to talk to your boyfriend/girlfriend

