Things we could do in Northern Ireland in the 90s but don't do now Northern Ireland in the 1990s was a very different place compared with the bustling tourist-friendly place we have today. Here are a selection of things you could do in Northern Ireland in the 1990s but can't do now. 1. Join the R.U.C. Replaced with the Police Service of Northern Ireland (P.S.N.I.) in 2001. 2. See a lion near Ballymoney The popular Causeway Safari Park opened in the seventies but sadly closed its doors to the public in 1997. The safari park contained lions, tigers, chimpanzees and other animals. 3. Ice skating at the Jet Centre Now the Jet Centre Complex one could go ice-skating here in the 1990s but sadly the ice rink is no longer there. 4. Use a landline to talk to your boyfriend/girlfriend Admit it - you asked your first boyfriend or girlfriend out on a date by ringing them on their landline.