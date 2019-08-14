Troops arrive in Northern Ireland at the start of Operation Banner
50 years ago today (August 14 1969) troops were deployed on the streets of Northern Ireland for what would become the British Army’s longest operational deployment
Wednesday 14 August 2019 12:18
1. Northern Ireland - Bogside Riots
People move to and from the Bogside area of Londonderry after a night of rioting in which at least five people were shot dead.
2. Northern Ireland - Operation Motorman
After the invasion of Bogside and Creggan, British troops conduct street searches of people entering Londonderry.
3. Northern Ireland - British Soldiers
Lt. Colonel H.C Millman (foreground), the Officer Commanding the First Battalion The Queen's Regiment talking to his men in an advance party of the Battalion, who left Royal Air Force Thorney Island as part of the relief of troops in Northern Ireland.
4. Northern Ireland - The Troubles - British Soldiers - Belfast - 1969
A line of British troops stand guard in the Falls Road area of riot torn Belfast.
