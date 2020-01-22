War hero town clerk was ‘man of integrity’

An RAF sergeant who served during World War Two and went on to become town clerk of Londonderry has been described as a man of “integrity and generosity” following his death at the age of 101.

Roy Henderson, who became town clerk in the old Londonderry Corporation at the age of just 33 in 1952, held the position until it was abolished along with the corporation itself in 1970.

1965 letter to Terence O'Neill by Londonderry Corporation town clerk Roy Henderson

A father of three, a grandfather of eight and great-grandfather of 12, mourners at his funeral in Helen’s Bay Presbyterian Church at the weekend heard of his extraordinary life.

He narrowly escaped death in the Belfast Blitz, served in Gibraltar, Italy and North Africa and even spent some time as a shipmate of the Hollywood film star Douglas Fairbanks Jnr on the USS Wasp aircraft carrier.

After working as an accountant in his father’s firm, he worked for Down County Council to begin a long career in local government.

In 1948, he was appointed city accountant of Londonderry.

His son, consultant radiologist Dr Richard Henderson, described this as the “start of 25 years of service to a city always dear to his heart” in a moving tribute at his funeral on Saturday.

Four years later in 1952 he became town clerk.

Dr Henderson described his father as “something of a prophet” for a letter he wrote to the prime minister of Northern Ireland in 1965, Terence O’Neill, in the wake of the decision to locate a new university in Coleraine.

In his surprisingly prescient letter, Mr Henderson wrote: “The fact is that the nationalists in Londonderry – particularly those are members of the Corporation – appear to have joined wholeheartedly with the unionists in presenting a united city and a united claim for the establishment of a university in Londonderry. If the claim is successful much good may ensue locally not only socially, economically and culturally but perhaps politically.

“If on the other hand the claim fails I foresee very great difficulties for Londonderry – difficulties which are bound to have repercussions throughout the province.”

Mr Henderson, who stressed that he was writing in a personal basis, warned that “violence would not be an impossibility”.

Roy Henderson went on to work for the new Londonderry Development Commission, before a return to accountancy and then, in 1977, he worked for the Royal British Legion.

His son said: “He was a man of integrity and he was generous. The best way we can honour him and his memory is if we can be people of integrity and generous with our money and our time as he was.”