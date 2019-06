Ballyclare Mini Twelfth will take place this evening (Monday June 24).

PSNI Newtownabbey say that officers will be present to keep traffic delays to a minimum, from 7.00 pm from 10.00 pm.

The parade is being organised by Sixmilewater District LOL No.1) and will commence at George Avenue.

It will pause at The Square in the town centre for the opening of the arch.

Wreath-laying and an act of remembrance will take place at Ballyclare War Memorial Park.