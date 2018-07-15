A rare wet Sunday hits cricket fixtures

Weather was the winner on Sunday as both Irish Senior Cup quarter-finals involving NCU sides were called off without a ball being bowled.

Waringstown were set to take on Pembroke at The Lawn, while CSNI were scheduled to host Clontarf at Stormont.

With persistent rain falling, the decision was taken to postpone both games, and they will now be played next Sunday (22 July) but at reverse venues.

Reigning champions Waringstown now face a trip to Sydney Parade, while CSNI travel to Clontarf’s Castle Avenue ground.

Waringstown were set to play in the Lagan Valley Steels Twenty20 Cup final at The Lawn next Sunday against North Down, with the Twenty20 Trophy final between Holywood and Downpatrick scheduled for the same day.

It is unclear at this time what the Northern Cricket Union officials have chosen to do with the two finals.

Meanwhile, North West’s sole survivors in the Irish Cup Strabane, also saw their quarter-final tie against Phoenix postponed.

It will be played at Phoenix next weekend.