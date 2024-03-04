Achievements of archer champ and Basketball Ireland player hailed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sponsored by Decathlon, the award recognises the achievements and dedication of sporting stars within Lisburn & Castlereagh. The winners are selected each month by the Sport Lisburn & Castlereagh Executive Committee and a £100 voucher is awarded to each successful winner.

The Sports Personality of the Month winner for December was female archer, Erin Lunney. At just 13 years old, Erin's talent in archery is nothing short of exceptional.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the course of December and January, she left an indelible mark on the sport by setting three UK Records, duly recognised by Archery GB. Remarkably, Erin now holds the U18 & U21 Recurve Women Double Portsmouth titles, along with the U18 Recurve Women Portsmouth, showcasing her unparalleled skill and dedication.

Roy Skillen, Erin Lunney, Matthew Ferguson, Fiontan Rogers and Faron Morrison

Her journey into archery commenced through the Vitality Leisure Programme at Kilmakee Activity Centre in 2022, where her talent was evident from the outset.

Erin is part of a group of five budding archers, including one para-archer, who all found their passion for the sport at Kilmakee Activity Centre and have since been selected to the prestigious NI Archery Academy. Transitioning to Lisburn Archery Club in late 2022 marked another milestone for Erin, propelling her onto the national stage.

Her inclusion in the Archery GB National Talent Development Programme speaks volumes about her potential, underscored by her current title as the U14 Northern Ireland Champion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under-18 Basketball player Fiontan Rogers was January's Sports Personality of the Month. Standing tall at 6’5”, Fiontan commands the court as a forward for the Phoenix Basketball Club's U-18 Boys team, based at Lisburn Racquets Club.

His standout moment came on January 19 when he and his Phoenix teammates clinched victory in the Irish U-18 National Cup, a prestigious achievement that solidified their status as the top junior basketball team in Ireland.

Fiontan's impact was felt throughout the tournament, notably in the semi-final matchup against the pre-tournament favourites, Galway Titans, where he led the scoring with an impressive 20 points. In the final showdown at the National Basketball Arena in Dublin, Fiontan continued his stellar performance, contributing 17 crucial points to secure an exhilarating 82-80 win over the Dublin Lions.

His exceptional play was instrumental in Phoenix's success, particularly noteworthy considering the rarity of Northern Irish teams competing at this level in the U18 National Cup. Fiontan's all-star performances did not go unnoticed, as he was selected as part of the 25-man U18 International Squad announced by Basketball Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Faron Morrison, Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council sports development officer, said, "The depth of sporting talent discovered within our council area remains truly remarkable. This month, we are proud to honour both an accomplished Archer champion and a standout Basketball Ireland player. Both teens should be extremely proud of their achievements. I hope these two amazing athletes will inspire other clubs or families to make a Sports Personality of the Month nomination and showcase the breadth of sporting talent we have in Lisburn & Castlereagh.”

Entries for the latest Sports Personality of the Month are currently open. For more details or to make a nomination, please visit https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/sportspersonalityofthemonthfebmarch24/