Aimee Fuller elected onto the BOA's Athletes' Commission

Aimee Fuller is one of six Olympians elected by their fellow athletes to serve on the 13-strong British Olympic Association Athletes’ Commission.

The Northern Irish snowboarder has competed at two Olympic Winter Games and becomes the first snow sport athlete to sit on the BOA’s Athletes’ Commission.

Fuller said: It’s a huge honour to be elected by my fellow team members to the Athletes’ Commission. Being able to represent Team GB at two Winter Olympics and watch my sport progress and be embraced by the Olympic community has been really special.

“I am really excited to join the Commission and work with the BOA to support the development of the team’s values and philosophy as well as supporting my fellow athletes and the next generation as they progress and compete on the Olympic stage.

London 2012 basketball player Eric Boateng was re-elected for a second four-year term on the Commission and is joined by five new members who will all serve a four-year term from 2019-2022.

The other newly elected members include a trio of Olympians who were part of Team GB at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games; hockey gold medallist Georgie Twigg, track cycling gold and silver medallist Callum Skinner and gymnast Kristian Thomas who won team bronze at the London 2012 Games.

They are joined by two-time Olympic swimmer Liam Tancock.

Just shy of 800 votes were cast with over a third of eligible Olympians and potential Olympians voting in the election with 21 athletes standing for the six positions.

Of the existing Commission, five members’ terms will come to an end in December. Jon Eley (short track speed skating), Sarah Gosling (sailing), Claire Hamilton (curling), Nathan Robertson (badminton), and Goldie Sayers (athletics) will stand down from their positions on the Commission at the end of the year.

“I was personally delighted at the strength of all candidates who stood for election and I am proud that we have so many Olympians who are willing to stand up and carry the voice of their fellow athletes,” said BOA Athletes’ Commission Chair Ben Hawes.

“The BOA Athletes’ Commission is in place to ensure that athletes' interests continue to be at the heart of everything the BOA does. The six new members will be a fantastic addition to our group and I look forward to working with them as we build towards Tokyo 2020, Beijing 2022 and beyond.

“I would also like to say a huge thank you to the five members who are stepping down from our Commission at the end of the year. Their time and dedication has been hugely beneficial to the British Olympic Association and the wider athlete community.”

Georgie Twigg said: "I am absolutely delighted to have been elected to the BOA Athletes’ Commission and am really looking forward to getting started in the new year. I hope I can use my past experiences to help current athletes perform to the highest level whilst battling with all the challenges they may encounter but also in preparing for life after sport.

“It is such an important time for sport, with a myriad of issues to tackle and I’m excited to be part of the commission who can inform the various debates that exist in Olympic sport currently.”

The 13-member Commission plays a key role as part of the BOA, contributing to a variety of projects such as the development of the team’s values and philosophy, team kit, athlete opportunities and transition, Team Member Agreements and inputting into accreditation panels and Games-time welfare planning as well as working with the BOA and other stakeholders to ensure teams competing at Summer, Winter and Youth Olympic Games and Festivals are as best prepared as possible.