British tennis player and 2021 US Open Champion Emma Raducanu takes centre stage today as she plays her first round in the Australian Open.

The event, which has been overshadowed by Novak Djokovic's deportation, kicked off yesterday and once again it's the tennis that's making the headlines.

Raducanu caught Covid over the Christmas holidays and is still recovering her fitness levels, but there is still firm hope for this talented tennis player.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Raducanu’s matches the Australian Open.

When is Emma Raducanu playing?

Raducanu plays her first Australian Open match on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 8am GMT.

How to watch Emma Raducanu’s first match

You can watch the Australian Open through Eurosport 1 (Sky channel 410, BT 435, Virgin 521) or Eurosport 2 (Sky 411, BT 436, Virgin 522).

Discovery+ subscribers can live stream the match on their devices, as well as Sky customers who can watch via the Sky Go app.

Who is Emma Raducanu’s up against?

Raducanu will be playing against America’s Sloane Stephens who is currently ranked at 65th in the world.

Similar to Raducanu, Stephens has also won the US open, beating Venus Williams in 2017 to take the trophy.

She has reached the quarterfinals or better at all four majors and will prove a challenging opponent.