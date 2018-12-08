Ballymena win AIL game against Ballynahinch

Ballymena defended like demons to beat Ballynahinch 18-10 in Division 1B of the All Ireland league.

Ballynahinch started well and got off to a 3-9 start through a penalty before Ballymena struck back through a try through winger Bruce Houston who score in the corner.

Tim Small converted and it was 7-3 to Ballymena.

Ballymena kept the pace up and Small added a conversion to make it 10-3.

Full-back Rodger McBurney then started and finished a move as Ballymena made it 15-3.

Small missed the conversion but the home side were doing well.

Ballynahinch scored a try after a number of phases, which was converted to make it 15-10.

But Small added another penalty to make it 18-10 and after great defending Ballymena held on for a vital win.