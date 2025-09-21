Northern Ireland’s Mark Allen had time for a smile before switching focus to the serious business of the English Open showpiece following a third successive fightback victory on his path to the £100,000 showdown with Zhou Yuelong.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The Antrim cueman and Zhou will meet to contest a best-of-17 frames final in Brentwood on Sunday (1pm start) – with Allen’s path towards his shot at The Steve Davis Trophy, six-figure cash prize and 12th ranking title one defined by determination.

Saturday’s semi-final triumph over Jak Jones arrived across a final-frame thriller for 6-5 despite trailing by 5-3 at one point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Allen had battled back from 4-0 down at the expense of Elliot Slessor in a 5-4 win to book his last-four appearance.

Northern Ireland's Mark Allen. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Thursday’s victory over Ding Junhui by 4-3 arrived despite a 3-0 deficit as Allen eventually reached a 20th ranking final of his career.

In the semi-final against Jones, Allen was trailing 3-1 at the mid-session interval but returned with renewed hope built off breaks of 102 and 62 to level before his rival moved to within one frame of the main stage.

Allen, for a third time in the tournament, managed to mount a comeback as scores of 68, 67 and 82 secured three consecutive wins and a dramatic 6-5 result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Allen left the venue after midnight following his post-win media duties and time to sign autographs for fans.

“It was a strange one because trailing 3-1 at the interval I hadn’t done much wrong...I actually joked to Chris Henry that I was in a great position at the break because I’d actually won a frame this time,” said Allen on the official WST website, with a laugh as he reflected on the run to the final. “I scored a lot better there and that was the best I’ve played all week."

The English trophy clash marks a repeat of the Northern Ireland Open won by Allen in 2022 on a 9-4 tally and he highlighted his respect for Zhou during Saturday’s semi-final celebrations.

“I felt for a long time that he was the next big thing from China after Ding, but it never really materialised,” said Allen. “It is good to see him back because I think he is the most complete Chinese player after Ding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He’s got a good safety game and he is very measured...I’d like to see him do well, just not tomorrow.

“There’s a few events in my career I still want to win and the English Open is one of them, the Welsh Open is another and obviously the World Championship.