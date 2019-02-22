Anthony Cacace targets titles before 02 Arena showdown

Anthony Cacace will be looking to make an impression when he takes to the ring at the 02 Arene in London on Saturday night.

The Belfast super-featherweight faces Alan Isaias Luques Castillo on the undercard of James DeGale versus Chris Eubank jnr at the London venue.

Cacace will know that he has to perform if he wants to get back in the mix for titles in 2019.

There is no doubting Cacace’s quality and pedigree but time is running out for the 30 year old and he has to grab the bull by the horns and see off his opponent in style.

And Cacace knows he has to deliver live on television and in front of a large crowd at the 02.

“I am ready to rock. I’ve put in a good hard eight weeks with the team. All is going well.

“The fight against Martin J Ward I could have put a wee bit more work into it. I could have won that fight and this time I am ready.

“I am also putting the punches together a wee bit more and you will see that on Saturday night.

“After I win this fight I want the big fights - like for a British title or a European title. I am here for whatever fights are offered.

“I would love to fight for a European title. I just want titles,” said Cacace.