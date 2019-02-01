Anthony Cacace to fight in London on February 23

Anthony Cacace will make his comeback in London on February 23.

The Belfast fighter has not fought since December 2017 but will make his return next month on the undercard of James DeGale and Chris Eubank Jr’s super middleweight clash at the O2 Arena.

‘The Apache’ will face a to-be-confirmed fighter on the card, returning to the same platform as his last major fight.

Back in July 2017, Cacace was edged out in a British and Commonwealth title fight by Martin J Ward at the Wembley Arena - in a fight that he should have won.

Since that loss he has boxed just once a keep-busy points win over Reynaldo Mora with other fights and opportunities falling by the wayside.

Cacace said: “It’s great to be added to such a excellent card and I am looking forward to the challenge.

“Buzzing to get back in the ring after a long time out,” he added.

Meanwhile Tevin Farmer is sure he will beat Ireland’s Jono Carroll at the Liacouras Center, Philadelphia on March 15.

Farmer defends his IBF Super-featherweight title for the third time against Carroll and he says he is keeping his belt.

“He’s been talking crazy so I picked him, because I want to see what he’s really working with - let’s give him the opportunity to become champion of the World, let’s see if he can back it up, because you know that I am going to bring it in Philly.

“He got this fight because I chose him. Nothing else.

“He got on Twitter and called me cocky. I’m not. Philly, I am going to beat him anyway. After I beat him, I’ll take him for cheesesteaks.

“Not Pat’s, Geno’s and all that either. I’m going to take him to the Papi spot. That’s the best spot.”