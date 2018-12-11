Anthony Joshua’s team are ‘begging’ for a unification fight with me says Deontay Wilder

Anthony Joshua’s team are “begging” for a heavyweight unification fight, according to Deontay Wilder.

Joshua holds the IBF, WBO and WBA titles while Wilder just about held onto his WBC belt in a drawn fight with Tyson Fury earlier this month that turned into one of the bouts of the year.

The WBC has sanctioned a rematch, potentially pushing a clash between Joshua and Wilder further into the distance.

Wilder told Joe Rogan’s podcast: “They’re definitely begging now. He’s trying to reach out, all of a sudden, his management trying to reach out to mine.

“But he could have had this opportunity. He had many opportunities. He could have fought Luis Ortiz, he could have fought me, he had a chance to fight Fury as well.

“People want to know who’s the best now. Especially after seeing this Fury fight. I’ve been trying to show people who’s the best. I always say I’m the best. I’ll forever say I’m the best until I get defeated.”

Wilder was controversially awarded a draw with Fury after a dramatic fight in Los Angeles, and the American expects the rematch to live up to its billing.

“I still feel the excitement. It was amazing. I’m just ready for the rematch. If people were excited and enjoyed that one, just imagine the rematch. It’s going to be amazing.”

And American boxing promoter Al Haymon has confirmed has signed a three-year deal with ITV.

Haymon will stage a minimum of 15 Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) events on the channel. Haymon’s move will add to the options for British boxing fans.