Belfast boxer Sean McComb makes if four from four in Boston

Sean McComb got another win on his record as he stopped Carlos Galindo in the third round of their clash at the TD Gardens in Boston on Saturday night.

It took McComb’s record to four wins from four fights.

The Belfast fighter worked the body in the first and pushed the pace.

It was more of the same in the second as Galindo looked to cover up and survive as McComb piled on the pressure.

In the third Galindo was felled twice by body shots and the fight was waved off by the referee.

The Belfast Super-lightweight boxed well and deserved the win. He will be looking to get out again as soon as possible.

“I will take a break for now and leave it to my management team to sort out my next move, so I will take a couple of days off and then get back into training.

“That fight was just another training session for me and I will just keep working hard.

“I am loving it and the aim is to be a world champion before the end of my career and that is what we are working on every day in the gym. That is my goal.”

And McComb thought he boxed well in Boston.

“He was trying to smother my work early on and I started quite slow.

“But once I got my distance right I started to work him to the body and started to break him up as we had been working on in the gym.

“I wasn’t rushing anything and I was trying to work on stuff as well. I could have blown him out if I had wanted to.

“But this is the learning stage of my professional career and I was putting into practise what we had been doing in the gym and I did that, but it took me a round or two to get into that.

“I listened to my corner and I got better as the fight went on.

“He was tough but I hit him with a few body shots and I hit him around the side so he would leave space down the middle,” added McComb.

“The third round I kept banging it up the middle and finally I got through.

“It hurt him and I put him away. I knew I was hurting him to the body and he was feeling those shots.”