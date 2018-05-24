Belfast fighter Sean McComb has joined the professional ranks

Belfast amateur boxing star Sean McComb has turned professional.

McComb won bronze at the European Championships and went on to captain the Northern Irish team at this year’s Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

McComb said: “I’ve had a good amateur career and I believe I’ve underachieved.

“I’ve been an elite fighter and I narrowly missed out on the Olympics. Everyone thought I was nailed on to win at the Commonwealth Games too. It was just one of those things.

“I think the pro game will suit me. You need to ask other people about my power.

“I believe I’ve a good snap in my punch and if you look back, there’ve been a few saying I was the hardest puncher they faced.

“I’ve close friends like Paddy Barnes and Michael Conlan who are signed to MTK Global and they trust them completely. I trust my friends so I believe by association, it’s the place for me.

“Trust is the main thing but then there’s the huge success too. MTK Global has completely taken over in Europe already. They have a fighter on every major show in the UK. When you see that, it’s something else.

“I want to be fighting for titles in 2019. I don’t want a long, dragged out career. I want to fight for titles as quickly as I can.I’m capable of competing with anyone in Britain immediately.

“I believe I’m capable of making lightweight and that’s where I want to win my first title. I’m capable of moving to heavyweight too because I’m 6ft tall! Realistically, it’ll be middleweight that’s my final destination.”