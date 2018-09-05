Belfast’s Caoimhin Agyarko turns professional with Frank Warren

Belfast’s Caoimhin Agyarko has signed a management and promotional deal with Frank Warren after making the decision to turn professional.

His decision to enter the pro game became easier after witnessing professional boxing first hand a short while ago in his home city.

“I was invited down to Windsor Park for the Frampton fight by Frank and it was just an amazing experience.

“I met the team, the fighters and everyone were just great to me, it made my decision to sign a very easy one.

“Since I was seven years old it’s been a dream of mine to turn professional.” said the 21-year-old.

“I’ve had over 130 fights, 110 of them in Ireland only losing 11 times. I won 6 national titles including an Irish senior national title earlier this year.

“I boxed 40 times for Ireland and boxed for them in the World and European championships.

“I also boxed in the World Series Boxing for Italia Thunder in my final amateur fight in April and had a good win there as well.”

Agyarko won his World Series Boxing bout after being drafted into the Italian team and impressed in the professional-styled contest.

Despite all his success, it was missing out at the pinnacle of the amateurs which was the catalyst to his decision to turn professional.

“My goal was to go to Rio 2016 Olympics and the 2018 Commonwealth Games but I narrowly missed out on both.

“I was going to stick around for the next Olympics because I was number one in Ireland and the qualifiers were just around the corner but personally it just felt like it was the right time to turn over.”