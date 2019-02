James Tennyson will be back in action at the National Stadium in Dublin on March 30.

Belfast fighter Tennyson won in his last outing as he stopped Garry Neale in the second round at the Ulster Hall earlier this month and he now heads for the Clash of Titans show in Dublin.

Tennyson will be looking to have a huge 2019 after losing in his brave bid to dethrone IBF Super-featherweight champion Tevin Farmer in Boston last year.