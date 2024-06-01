Belfast's Aidan Walsh one step away from spot at 2024 Olympic Games in Paris after box-off round one victory

By Johnny Morton
Published 1st Jun 2024, 15:52 BST
Updated 1st Jun 2024, 15:58 BST
Aidan Walsh arriving home after winning Commonwealth gold at Birmingham 2022. PIC: Colm Lenaghan/PacemakerAidan Walsh arriving home after winning Commonwealth gold at Birmingham 2022. PIC: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker
Aidan Walsh arriving home after winning Commonwealth gold at Birmingham 2022. PIC: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker
Belfast boxer Aidan Walsh is now only one step away from qualifying for the 2024 Olympic Games after coming through the first round of his box-off in Thailand.

Having lost a quarter-final bout against Jordan's Zeyad Eashash 4-1 on Friday, which included being deducted two points for holding, Walsh and the other three losing quarter-finalists were thrust into a nervy box-off with the winner taking a spot in the light-middleweight division this summer.

The 27-year-old has now successfully navigated the first fight in his mission to make it back to the Olympic stage by picking up a unanimous decision victory over Cuba's Jorge Cuellar.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Walsh, who won bronze at Tokyo 2020 and has also medalled at two separate Commonwealth Games, including light-middleweight gold in Birmingham two years ago, will face Puerto Rico’s Angel Gabriel Llanos Perez for Paris progression on Sunday.

Related topics:ParisBelfastJordanThailandTokyo 2020Birmingham

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.