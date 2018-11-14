Big fight experience will help me in Conrad Cummings clash says Brian Rose

Former world title challenger Brian Rose is confident his big-fight experience will be the difference when he takes on Conrad Cummings for the WBO European middleweight title.

‘The Lion’ travels to Belfast’s Titanic Exhibition Centre to face ‘Mr Dynamite’ having returned to action with an eventful points victory over Alastair Warren in Manchester last weekend.

With the cobwebs blown off after a spell out of the ring, Blackpool’s Rose feels ready to add European honours to his collection of Central Area, English and British belts.

Rose said: ““I have respect for Conrad. I know he’s a warrior. I’m not about that trash-talk leading up to the fights. There’ll be no bad words.

“He believes he’s going to win – especially after watching me against Warren – but I know I’m a lot better than that.

“We’ll give the fans what they want and that’s a tear up. I know I’m going to come out on top because I believe I can outfox him.

“I’ve had two years out of the ring and before that, I hadn’t had six months out of the ring since I was nine years old!

“I knew I wasn’t going to look a million dollars against Warren.

“In the past, I’ve fought for world titles and been involved in great British domestic tear-ups but I knew it wasn’t going to be one of them.

“I’ve lost two stone in eight or nine weeks so fighting Warren was about getting fit, losing a lot of weight and moving on to the next one. Now I’m fit and ready and we’ll work on the things we need to do to beat Conrad Cummings.”

Joining Rose and Cummings on a stacked bill in Belfast will be Tyrone McCullagh, Paddy Gallagher, Sean McComb, Lewis Crocker, Gary Cully, Padraig McCrory and Steve Collins Jr.

