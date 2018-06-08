BOXING: Anthony Joshua versus Alexander Povetkin is close says Eddie Hearn

Eddie Hearn expects Anthony Joshua’s proposed fight against Alexander Povetkin to be “finalised in the next 72 hours”, but has warned that an agreement for the superfight with Deontay Wilder could still be a month away.

The promoter has also revealed that Ireland’s Katie Taylor plans to fight on the undercard of the July 28 heavyweight fight between Dillian Whyte and Joseph Parker, despite her father being shot and admitted to hospital.

Russia’s Povetkin, the mandatory challenger to Joshua’s WBA heavyweight title, is preparing for a fight in the UK in September.

Should a date be secured it will come with an agreement for WBC champion Wilder to then come to Cardiff’s Millennium Stadium in February to fight for all four heavyweight titles.

“The Povetkin deal will be finalised in the next 72 hours,” Hearn said. “The Povetkin deal is virtually done. The Wilder one is not, but we’re talking every day.

“Joshua would like to fight in September. The Wilder fight doesn’t really work in September, mainly because of the Canelo (Saul Alvarez) fight..”