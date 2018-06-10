BOXING: Belfast’s Michaela Walsh looking to claim spot in Euro final

Michaela Walsh and Kellie Harrington have guaranteed Ireland at least two bronze medals at the European Women’s Elite Championships in Sofia before Monday’s semi-finals

Dublin lightweight Harrington beat Iulia Tsyplakova on Saturday to join Walsh in Monday’s fights.

Harrington earned a 4-1 decision over the Ukrainian.

She’ll now meet Finland’s Mira Potkonen - who beat Katie Taylor at the Rio Olympics - in the last-four.

Walsh is in against Russia’s Daria Abramova in the 57kg semi-final.

A two-time Commonwealth finalist and the current European Union featherweight champion.

The Belfast fighter has won three fights in Sofia this week and will be looking to win more before she heads home.

Saturday’s win was Harrington’s second in two days in the Bulgaria capital.

The semi-finals and finals will be decided on Monday and Tuesday with Walsh and Harrington hoping to make it through to their finals.