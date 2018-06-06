BOXING: Big name wanted by Carl Frampton for Windsor Park showdown on August 18

Carl Frampton still has no idea who he will face at Windsor Park on August 18 but ‘The Jackal’ insists he still wants a big name for the International Stadium.

The Belfast Featherweight has already started training for the clash and he knows a well known name is needed but getting one if proving quite difficult.

“I wanted one of the big names, a household name or a world champion - but no-one seems to be available.

“Leo Santa Cruz and Abner Mares are ruled out because they are just about to fight.

“Gary Russell jnr is ruled out because he fights once a year and he hurt his hand in his last outing.

“Lee Selby got beaten and Oscar Valdez is injuried. Josh Warrington - who beat Selby for the IBF belt- does not want to fight and that is understandable because he wants to have some time off and relax.

“But it doesn’t really matter. They will come and these World title fights will come.

I would love it to be a World title fight but if it isn’t, it doesn’t matter. I’m just happy to fight at Windsor and put on a good show.

“It maybe is bad timing but we will just get on with it,” he said to BBC Sport Northern Ireland.