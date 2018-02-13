BOXING: British title in Paul Hyland Jnr’s sights

Paul Hyland jnr will look to take a step closer to a shot at the British title when he takes to the ring at the MHD Promotions is association with McLean’s Bookmakers on April 14.

IBF European Champion Hyland Jnr will face Floyd Moore in England over 12 minute rounds with the winner in line to fight for the British lightweight title.

Moore is a two time Southern Area Champion who last tasted defeat back in 2014 to former British Champion Gary Buckland in the quarter final of a Matchroom Prizefighter show and has since racked up five wins and a draw including two Southern Area title fights.

And promoter Mark Dunlop says Hyland jnr will have his hands full when he faces Moore at the Europa Hotel.

“Moore is very exciting and always comes to fight and believes with nine wins by knock-out that he only needs one clean punch to earn a victory over Hyland Jnr” Mark Dunlop

“Paul knows that Matchroom are avoiding him after signing new British Champion Lewis Ritson on a promotional deal and granting a voluntary defence to Manchester’s Joe Murray even though Murray withdrew from a BBBofC ordered eliminator with Riston last year.

“All Paul has to do is keep winning and the titles will come - but he has to take care of Moore on April 14 first,” Mark Dunlop.

James Tennyson, Daniel McShane and Feragal McCrory will also feature on the bill.

Meanwhile Conrad Cummings warmed up for his clash with Luke Keeler at the SSE Arena on April 21 by blowing away Michael Mora inside two rounds at the Devenish Complex in Belfast on Saturday night.

And Padraig McCrory had a sensational second-round one-punch stoppage of Dublin-based Dominican Manny Bique.

A huge right hand from the ‘Hammer’ put Bique down and out.

There were also wins on the card for Sean Magee, Gerard Healy, Sean Creagh, Declan Geraghty, Gary Cully, and Rio Olympian Davey Oliver Joyce.